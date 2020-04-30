Buy Photo U.S. Senator Bob Casey meets with The York Dispatch staff Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York City Housing Authority has received $188,756 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, announced Thursday.

The funding comes from the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program, which is funded by Tenant-Based Rental Assistance. The CARES Act, passed in late March, provided $1.25 billion total for TBRA.

"Housing insecurity is among the challenges worsened by this crisis and these grants come at a time when families and individuals need assistance most," Casey, D-Pa., said in a Thursday news release.

The CARES Act funding included $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities, the release states.

