There were 17 new confirmed COVID-19 case in York County as of noon Thursday, while statewide cases reached 45,763, an increase of 1,397 over the day prior, the state Department of Health reported.

There have been 641 cases in the county since the beginning of the outbreak, while deaths remained at nine. Statewide, deaths related to the virus reached 2,292, up 97 since Wednesday.

There have been 175,602 patients in the state who have tested negative, 6,965 of which were in York County.

All cases in the state have been adults.

Hospital data shows that there are 34 intensive care unit beds, 287 medical or surgical beds and 41 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

One coronavirus patient is on a ventilator, with 131 still available, officials said.

As of Thursday, confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide surpassed 3.2 million, killing about 228,600 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll exceeding 61,000.

