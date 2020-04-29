CLOSE With his business on pandemic-related hold, Red Lion man makes food pick-up as easy as pulling to the side of the road. York Dispatch

Weis Markets will use non-contact infrared thermometers to take the temperature of employees before they start work.

This policy is in effect at all Weis stores, along with its distribution center, manufacturing and processing facilities and store support center, the Sunbury-based company said in a news release.

Any employee with an elevated temperature will be sent home.

More: York County food inspections: One restaurant out of compliance

More: Weis installing sneeze guards on registers, service desks, pharmacy counters

The latest measure was implemented as part of the company’s continued efforts to upgrade and refine its existing COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact.

Those include:

Requiring all Weis associates to wear some form of protective face covering while working;

Sneeze guards at all registers and courtesy desks;

Limiting the number of customers in stores to ensure social distancing;

Cleaning and sanitizing stores on a continual basis as well as after stores close and before they open;

Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets;

Social distancing markers;

Hand sanitizer stations;

Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them;

Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to order, instead offering pre-sliced options;

Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars;

Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas;

Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Buy Photo Cashier Brady Cummings rings up a customers groceries from behind a newly installed sneeze shield at Weis Markets, 2400 E. Market Street, Sunday, April 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/29/weis-conduct-temperature-checks-employees/3046306001/