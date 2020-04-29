Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Kinsley Construction will resume its Interstate 83 resurfacing project on Sunday, which will lead to overnight lane restrictions between North George and Market streets.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, May 8, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.

Drivers should expect "occasional" ramp closures with detours at the North George Street (Exit 22), Route 30 (Exit 21) and Market Street (Exit 19) interchanges.

The work is part of a $5.4 million project that includes base repair, bridge deck patching and resurfacing on a 3.4-mile section of I-83, covering Springettsbury, Spring Garden and Manchester townships.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-August, the release states.

