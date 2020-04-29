Heavy rain on way; flood watch issued for York County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for York County, effective 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday.
Up to 3 inches of rain is forecast through Thursday night, the State College-based weather service said.
The heavy rain may result in drainage flooding, as well as flooding on small streams and rivers.
A high of 64 degrees is predicted for Thursday, and 61 for Friday.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
