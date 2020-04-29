CLOSE VIDEO: How does COVID-19 progress day by day? York Dispatch

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for York County, effective 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday.

Up to 3 inches of rain is forecast through Thursday night, the State College-based weather service said.

More: Weis to conduct temperature checks on employees

More: Police: Red Lion woman hid under bush with daughter to avoid detection

The heavy rain may result in drainage flooding, as well as flooding on small streams and rivers.

A high of 64 degrees is predicted for Thursday, and 61 for Friday.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

"Traffic slows as Carlisle Avenue in West Manchester Township starts to flood, Thursday August 20, 2015. John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncello@yorkdispatch.com" (Photo: "John A. Pavoncello", "John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncell)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/29/heavy-rain-way-flood-watch-issued-york-county/3046376001/