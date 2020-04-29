CLOSE Across the Islamic world, Muslims are preparing for Ramadan. The holy fasting month begins on around Thursday. But Reuters reports Muslims are having to deal with a supremely inconvenient fact about the novel coronavirus pandemic. Namely, enforced social distancing at a time when socializing is almost sacred. The spirit of Ramadan is one of family and togetherness – community, reflection, charity and prayer. But with shuttered mosques, coronavirus curfews and bans on mass prayers, some 1.8 billion Muslims are facing a Ramadan like never before. Wochit

Deaths linked to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania surged by 479 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the statewide total since the beginning of the outbreak to 2,195, the state Department of Health reported.

Many of the newly reported deaths, however, occurred over a two week period as the department "continued work to reconcile data from various sources" after discovering some "probable" cases needed further investigation, the Wednesday release states.

The state's total death toll suddenly dropped this past week after Health Department officials stopped counting "suspected" cased that hadn't yet been confirmed.

None of the deaths were in York County, where the death toll remained at nine.

There were 1,102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus inthe state, bringing the total to 44,366. York County's total reached 624, up 10 from the day prior.

There have been 170,518 patients who have tested negative statewide, 6,761 of which have been in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 34 intensive care unit beds, 287 medical or surgical beds and 41 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

One coronavirus patient is on a ventilator, with 131 still available, officials said.

As of Wednesday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 3.1 million, killing about 218,500 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 58,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

