Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

More: York County food inspections: One place out of compliance

More: York County food inspections: Pizza shop out of compliance

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 15-23:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected April 15

Mamma’s Pizza & Subs & Dinner, Inc., 14 Main St., Glen Rock

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed table shelving housing food warmer (sauce/meatballs) located on cooks line has a large accumulation of debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Observed three-compartment sink leaking at the bottom PVC piping and in need of repair or replacement at this time.

o Observed mop bucket housing old dirty murky water inside of bucket at the time of inspection.

o Observed upright freezer having an large build-up of ice at the time of inspection.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in unit, is not being date marked.

o Observed gallon container of juice being stored on the ice inside of unit machine that's used for food consumption.

o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips (chlorine) or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

o Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the rear area of food facility.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the rear and front areas of food facility.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected April 23

Domino’s Pizza, Red Lion

Dollar General, York Township

Buffalo Wild Wings, Springettsbury Township

Inspected April 22

Panera Bread, Hanover

Pakha’s Thai House Restaurant, Carroll Township

Memory Lane Pizza, Springettsbury Township

Marcello’s Pizza, Wrighstville

KFC-Taco Bell, Newberry Township

Hanover Street School, Hanover

Hanover Senior High School, Hanover

Hanover Middle School, Hanover

Dunkin’ Donuts, Dillsburg

Clearview Elementary School, Hanover

Burger King, Springettsbury Township

Big Mike’s Crab House & Grill, Hanover

Wrightsville Sunoco, Wrightsville

Washington Elementary School, Hanover

Royal Farms, Wrightsville

Parma Pizza and Grill, Springettsbury Township

Inspected April 21

Wings To Go, West Manchester Township

Wyndham Garden, West Manchester Township

Walmart, West Manchester Township

Walmart, Hanover

Rutter’s, Penn Township

R A Concessions CC, Warrington Township

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Springettsbury Township

District Thai, North York

Dillsburg Tobacco Outlet, Carroll Township

Arby’s, Penn Township

York Fuel Stop, West York

Inspected April 20

Dairy Queen, West Manchester Township

Dollar General, Manchester Township

Rutter’s, Springettsbury Township

Shiloh Beverage Outlet, Inc., West Manchester Township

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/28/york-county-food-inspections-one-restaurant-out-compliance/3038265001/