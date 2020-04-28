York County food inspections: One restaurant out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 15-23:
OUT OF COMPLIANCE
Inspected April 15
Mamma’s Pizza & Subs & Dinner, Inc., 14 Main St., Glen Rock
o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
o Observed table shelving housing food warmer (sauce/meatballs) located on cooks line has a large accumulation of debris and in need of cleaning at this time.
o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Observed three-compartment sink leaking at the bottom PVC piping and in need of repair or replacement at this time.
o Observed mop bucket housing old dirty murky water inside of bucket at the time of inspection.
o Observed upright freezer having an large build-up of ice at the time of inspection.
o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in unit, is not being date marked.
o Observed gallon container of juice being stored on the ice inside of unit machine that's used for food consumption.
o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips (chlorine) or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
o Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the rear area of food facility.
o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the rear and front areas of food facility.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected April 23
Domino’s Pizza, Red Lion
Dollar General, York Township
Buffalo Wild Wings, Springettsbury Township
Inspected April 22
Panera Bread, Hanover
Pakha’s Thai House Restaurant, Carroll Township
Memory Lane Pizza, Springettsbury Township
Marcello’s Pizza, Wrighstville
KFC-Taco Bell, Newberry Township
Hanover Street School, Hanover
Hanover Senior High School, Hanover
Hanover Middle School, Hanover
Dunkin’ Donuts, Dillsburg
Clearview Elementary School, Hanover
Burger King, Springettsbury Township
Big Mike’s Crab House & Grill, Hanover
Wrightsville Sunoco, Wrightsville
Washington Elementary School, Hanover
Royal Farms, Wrightsville
Parma Pizza and Grill, Springettsbury Township
Inspected April 21
Wings To Go, West Manchester Township
Wyndham Garden, West Manchester Township
Walmart, West Manchester Township
Walmart, Hanover
Rutter’s, Penn Township
R A Concessions CC, Warrington Township
Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Springettsbury Township
District Thai, North York
Dillsburg Tobacco Outlet, Carroll Township
Arby’s, Penn Township
York Fuel Stop, West York
Inspected April 20
Dairy Queen, West Manchester Township
Dollar General, Manchester Township
Rutter’s, Springettsbury Township
Shiloh Beverage Outlet, Inc., West Manchester Township
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
