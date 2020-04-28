CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

There were 43,264 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania as of noon Tuesday, while the death toll reached 1,716, the state Department of Health reported.

Tuesday's update marked a 1,214 increase in cases over the day prior and 119 increase in deaths linked to the coronavirus. Both comprise a notable single-day increase over Monday, when the state saw its lowest day-to-day growth since late March.

There were eight new confirmed cases in York County, bringing the total up to 614. The death toll remained at nine.

There have been 165,824 patients who have tested negative in the state, 6,644 of which were in York County.

More: When will you get your Pa. unemployment check? The state still can't say

More: Golfing, some other outdoor activities to be allowed in Pennsylvania starting Friday, May 1

Hospital data shows that there are 30 intensive care unit beds, 274 medical or surgical beds and 41 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

One coronavirus patient is on a ventilator, with 128 still available, officials said.

As of Friday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 3 million, killing about 212,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 988,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 56,000.

