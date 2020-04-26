CLOSE

The first Drive-Thru Strawberry Festival at Maple Lawn Farms in Fawn Township.

Like many others during the coronavirus pandemic who are motivated to help others, one York County musician wanted to give back to his community by doing what he knows best — music.

Rob Lane, 61, of Newberry Township, recently recorded and released his new single, "Corona Don't Mean What It Used To," which emphasizes activities and tasks people didn't stop to recognize before stay-at-home orders and social isolation in the wake of COVID-19.

"There's so many things we took for granted that we can't do right now," Lane said, stressing how he now misses going out to dinner or visiting friends and relatives.

Lane, who recorded the song in his personal recording studio in his house, said inspiration first came to him while he was reading the news and thought about how he could help others. 

Lane opens his song by singing about new changes like "self-quarantine" and "shelter-in-place," adding that Corona used to mean a "cold one with a friend."

"Now we've got to settle for a video chat, while the walls are closing in," Lane sings. "No family hugs, no grandma's kisses and whispers between friends."

All proceeds made from downloading Lane's song will go to help local charity organizations like the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, he said.

And though he only released his single last week, Lane said community reception for his song has been welcoming and positive. 

"It seemed like a song appropriate for the times," Lane said. 

Lane, who has been playing music for 50 years, has performed in several bands, including classic rock group All You Can Eat Lobster and Happy Hippies, a '60s and '70s acoustic tribute band.

He's also toured across the United States and shared the stage with artists including George Jones, Steppenwolf and Wang Chung.

After initial inspiration for his song struck, Lane said it only took him a few days to write and record. 

Lane's song can be downloaded at ReverbNation, a platform that provides a space for independent artists to publish music.

"I hope that people will want to help out in some way and think about these things that we take for granted," Lane said. "We need to realize a little more now that these things are precious."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/26/newberry-township-musician-writes-song-covid-19-raise-money-charity-organizations/3004087001/