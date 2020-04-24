CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

There was one additional death related to the novel coronavirus as of noon Friday, bringing the total up to eight — coming a day after the state Department of Health made significant cuts to its death toll.

The new data comes after the department on Thursday reduced York County's death toll from 14 to seven, citing the need to further investigate deaths that had been listed as "probable."

York County now has 563 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 17 since the day prior. The state total grew by 1,599, bringing the total to 38,652.

The state's death toll reached 1,492, up by 71 since Thursday, still well below what the state had reported just two days earlier.

There have been 147,491 patients statewide who have tested negative.

Hospital data shows that there are 35 intensive care unit beds, 298 medical or surgical beds and 40 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Five coronavirus patients are on a ventilator, with 118 still available, officials said.

As of Friday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 2.7 million, killing about 192,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 870,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll approaching 50,000.

