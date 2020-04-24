Buy Photo York City will resume curbside yard waste collections on May 4. Photo by Bill Kalina. (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

York City will resume its curbside yard waste collections on May 4, a service that was suspended as an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Materials that will be collected include leaves, garden residue and branches. Grass clippings are not permitted and should be discarded with regular trash, according to a Friday news release

City residents must use biodegradable paper bags or authorized yellow yard waste cans, both of which have a 40-pound maximum.

Plastic bags are not permitted, the release states.

The city's yard waste facility at Memorial Stadium will remain closed through May.

