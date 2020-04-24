The Giant Co. is hiring an additional 3,000 workers to meet "surging demand" for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That amounts to nearly 10 percent of its total workforce, the company said in a news release.

Over the past month, the company said it has hired 4,000 temporary and part-time workers across its family of brands.

The company is hiring for multiple in-store positions, plus fulfillment center jobs and drivers to support Giant Direct, its online grocery service that offers pickup and delivery.

