The Giant Co. is hiring an additional 3,000 workers to meet "surging demand" for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That amounts to nearly 10 percent of its total workforce, the company said in a news release.

Over the past month, the company said it has hired 4,000 temporary and part-time workers across its family of brands.

The company is hiring for multiple in-store positions, plus fulfillment center jobs and drivers to support Giant Direct, its online grocery service that offers pickup and delivery.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

