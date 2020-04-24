CLOSE Automatic redial May be key to getting through to place orders at Pennsylvania-owned liquor stores. York Dispatch

Randy Rizzuto was looking forward to placing her alcohol order, but couldn’t get past the busy signal to do it.

Rizzuto, of Springettsbury Township, said she tried to get through for curbside pickup on Monday, to no avail. She tried again on Tuesday and was unable to get through.

“So now I’m going to Giant,” Rizzuto said.

State liquor stores, including Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, in Springettsbury Township, had been closed for about a month after Gov. Tom Wolf shuttered them in response to the coronavirus. On Monday, the Wolf administration announced that selected stores would reopen for curbside service.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has been fielding a lot of calls from the public since orders and deliveries ramped up after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, said spokesman Shawn Kelly.

“We understand that the capacity that we have right now will not match 600 stores being open, but we are doing our best to increase capacity every day and we ask that our customers be patient,” he said.

Since curbside deliveries launched Monday, daily phone orders have increased thousands a day, with more than 11,000 orders Wednesday, Kelly said. Online orders statewide are up about 50% compared to an average fiscal year, he said.

To handle the uptick, Kelly said the board has gone from one e-commerce fulfillment center to more than 120 locations, including some local stores.

Buy Photo Purchases are delivered curbside at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More: AARP calls on Pennsylvania to release list of nursing homes with coronavirus cases

On Tuesday, Kayle Fry, of Manchester Township, walked up the store in Springettsbury Township and was met by a masked employee who confirmed his scheduled pick up time and verify his identification.

“We were going down to Maryland until they quit letting us down there,” Fry said.

When curbside pickup became available Monday, Fry and his co-workers began calling to place their orders but weren’t getting through. They resolved that by ordering as a team. When one of them got through, they ordered as a group.

“Yesterday (Monday), we all tried to call in and I put an auto-dialer on my phone and just left it lay on my toolbox for about an hour,” Fry said. “It just kept calling back every five seconds until it got through.”

In the coming days and weeks, the board plans to further expand curbside delivery and capacity.

“We’re getting better every day,” Kelly said, adding that he hopes customers can work with them in the interim.

For more information go to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board website at: https://www.lcb.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/24/demand-curbside-booze-means-long-waits-some/3000039001/