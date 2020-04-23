Buy Photo Senior Commons at Powder Mill personal care home in York Township Thursday, April 23, 2020. An 89-year-old woman involved in an altercation with another resident there in February has died, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

An 89-year-old woman involved in an altercation with another resident in February at Senior Commons at Powder Mill personal care home in York Township has died, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Doris J. Bucks died Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. of complications of a right femur fracture that happened during an assault, Gay said in a news release.

She listed the manner of death as a homicide, but pointed out a coroner’s definition of a homicide is “death at the hands of another” and has no legal bearing.

The coroner said the man who reportedly assaulted Bucks died of natural causes approximately two weeks after the altercation.

Gay said no charges would be filed in the case and no autopsy will be performed on Bucks.

She said Thursday the man and woman did not live in the same apartment.

Gay reported the assault occurred in the memory care unit at the home, located at 1775 Powder Mill Road.

According to reports and the medical record, nursing staff at the home heard "screaming coming from the resident's apartment” in the early evening hours of Feb. 5.

Staff members immediately entered the apartment and learned the man who lived there had dragged Bucks onto the floor by her shirt. Staff intervened and separated the two residents, who were evaluated medically and did not appear to have abnormal findings, Gay reported.

Early the next morning, Bucks said she was experiencing right hip pain. She was taken to York Hospital for a medical evaluation, and the fracture was discovered.

The coroner said Senior Commons personnel appropriately reported the assault to York Area Regional Police and the state at the time of the incident.

Gay said York Area Regional Police and Deputy Coroner Matt Groft responded to the scene Wednesday to follow up with the investigation.

“In this case, there will be no charges," Gay said. "When there has been a police report of an assault that may have contributed in whole or part to a resident's death, the death must be investigated by the coroner, even when one or more of the residents have cognitive impairment and even if that impairment may have contributed to the death.”

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

