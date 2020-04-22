CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

York County had one new coronavirus-related death as of noon Wednesday, while deaths statewide increased by 58, the state Department of Health reported.

York County's death toll is now at 14 since the beginning of the outbreak, while the state's is at 1,622. That could change, however, as the state includes "probable" virus-related deaths in its data.

Confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 14 in York County since the day prior, bringing the total to 531 since the outbreak began. Statewide, cases reached 35,684, an increase of 1,156.

Single-day increases have leveled off in the past week, with state officials noting that the state seems to have reached a plateau.

"As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.

Hospital data shows that there are 38 intensive care unit beds, 288 medical or surgical beds and 38 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Four coronavirus patients are on a ventilator, with 118 still available, officials said.

WellSpan has planned to double its ICU bed capacity. UPMC Hanover also has the ability to greatly increase its capacity if that becomes necessary, officials have said.

As of Tuesday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide approached 2.6 million, killing nearly 180,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 826,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 45,000.

