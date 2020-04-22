Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A child fell into a neighbor's pond and drowned Wednesday, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The boy, whose name and age had not been released Wednesday night, died at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at York Hospital, according to a news release. The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Board Road in East Manchester Township.

"The male child reportedly wandered outside this afternoon, out of his caregiver's watch, and then walked into a neighbor's fish pond, where he was found unresponsive some time later," the release states.

The boy's cause of death was drowning, with the manner accidental, the coroner's report said.

Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating the incident.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

