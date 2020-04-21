CLOSE New Eastern Market vendors continue to serve customers in midst of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County had seven new coronavirus-related deaths as of noon Tuesday, while the statewide death toll jumped by 360, the state Department of Health reported.

York County now has 13 deaths. The statewide total reached 1,564 since the beginning of the outbreak, but those numbers could change as the state also counts "probable" deaths in its daily tallies.

Confirmed cases in the state increased by 1,296 over Monday, bringing the total to 34,528.

York County had 517 cases, up 24 from the day prior.

Hospital data shows that there are 46 intensive care unit beds, 308 medical or surgical beds and 48 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Five coronavirus patients are on a ventilator, with 118 still available, officials said.

WellSpan has planned to double its ICU bed capacity. UPMC Hanover also has the ability to greatly increase its capacity if that becomes necessary, officials have said.

As of Tuesday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 2.5 million, killing nearly 172,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 671,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 33,000.

