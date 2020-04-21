Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 10 to April 17:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected April 13

Big Mouth on the Run, 1310 N. George St., North York

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the counter height cooling unit, is not being date marked.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in storage and kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Observed partially consumed employee beverage (screw capped variety) stored on the same shelf with foods intended for use and/or sale inside the glass door cooling unit.

o Deli slicer and can opener blade, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair, observed shut off valve under the three basin sink leaking.

o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Raw shell eggs are stored above ready to eat foods in the retail cooler.

o Observed canned ground tomatoes and ketchup food stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Non-food contact surfaces of the fountain soda machine are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of syrup, dust and dirt.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected April 14

Dollar General, Wellsville

Dough & Arrows, Penn Township

Giant, Hanover

Mama D’s Bakery & Cafe, Windsor Township

Pizza Al Bacio, New Salem

Rutter’s, Spring Grove

Inspected April 13

Alert Fire Co., Manchester Township

Taco Bell, York Township

Walgreen’s, Springettsbury Township

Wendy’s, Windsor Township

Brandon’s Beverage, Springettsbury Township

Fox Beverage, Dover Township

Front Porch Tea Room, Hallam

Isaacs at Meadowbrook, Springettsbury Township

Mamma’s Pizza and Restaurant, Loganville

Pizza Hut, Windsor Township

Sheetz, Dillsburg

Inspected April 10

Burger King, Newberry Township

Kimmy’s BBQ Brought 2 U, Fawn Township

McDonald’s, Hanover

Moonstruck Fudgery & Confections, Penn Township

Perkins Restaurant, Hanover

Staples, Hanover

