Buy Photo WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released an online map showing COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.

The map is color-coded to show the areas with the highest and lowest number of cases.

In York County, the 17403 Zip code has the most confirmed positive test results (112) as well as the most negative test results (611). To see the map, click here.

Overall, York County had 493 confirmed cases, six deaths and 5,360 negative tests as of Monday.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

According to health officials, "positive cases includes all persons who have been confirmed to have a positive nucleic acid test for the virus that causes COVID-19. This number does not include persons who are considered probable cases on the basis of symptoms, exposure, or other factors only."

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/21/pennsylvania-releases-covid-19-cases-zip-code/2994924001/