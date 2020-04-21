Buy Photo Liberty Fire Company Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The chief of Liberty Fire Co., Steve Miller, resigned last week, claiming harassment from peers, friends and residents coerced him out the door, North York officials said.

Miller's resignation comes a month after a dispute between borough council members over the public release of a fire company audit led to one member storming out of a board meeting after saying she planned on quitting her elected office.

"As of this evening, (Miller) has resigned as our chief due to being harassed by many people he has helped as firefighters and thought he was friends with," North York Borough Council President Richard Shank said in a statement Tuesday.

The borough council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept Miller's resignation.

Miller did not return calls regarding his resignation.

And in a second motion, the borough council unanimously voted to surrender its power to appoint fire company officers, such as the fire chief and deputy chief, to the fire company's board of trustees.

"Trying to get the fire company back on their own feet, we feel it's the responsibility of the fire company to be able to do that on their own," Shank added. "We will meet with the fire company officers, president and the trustees and ask them to appoint their own officers from here on out."

Buy Photo Liberty Fire Company Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Council member Jamie Moore, who threatened to quit in March, was among those council members who voted to approve Miller's resignation.

Moore said Tuesday that she had changed her mind about resigning from the borough council.

"Given the current climate of the council and the pandemic, I felt as though now wasn’t the right time," Moore said via email. "I don’t want my vacant seat being given to another person who will just fall in line with the majority. It’s simply not what we need at this point."

On Saturday, Liberty Fire Co. announced it had voted to elect David Abbot Jr. as its new fire chief.

North York, which provides $20,000 annually to Liberty Fire Co., will continue to provide financial support to the fire company, borough solicitor Walter Tilley III said.

"The borough provides and will continue to provide the building and pay for some of the equipment used by the fire department," Tilley said.

Buy Photo Liberty Fire Company Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Last year, North York commissioned a forensic audit after questions arose about the fire company's finances and long-term viability.

Then-Chief Miller told The York Dispatch in March that he had not seen the audit and did not know what was in it.

Tilley said Tuesday that the audit could not be released to the public because it relates to an "ongoing investigation" and a "personnel matter."

In December, responsibilities involving overseeing the fire company's social hall account were passed from Miller's jurisdiction to the borough.

More: North York borough concealing Liberty Fire Co. audit, councilwoman says

And, in September, 10 members resigned from the Liberty Fire Co. The exodus was due to "conflict within members," Miller said.

Tensions flared during the borough council's March meeting after discussions over the audit caused councilwoman Moore to walk out.

While Moore declined to offer any more details about the audit's contents, she said only that "things don't add up."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/21/audit-still-secret-liberty-fire-fire-chief-quits/5165496002/