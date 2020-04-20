Police logo (Photo: Submitted)

A North Codorus Township woman died nine days after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Spring Garden Township, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Rosalind Kunkel, 81, died at York Hospital Sunday morning nine days after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Indian Rock Dam Road near the York County Heritage Rail Trail, according to a news release.

More: Backlash against quarantine has begun in Pennsylvania, with anti-shutdown rally Monday in Harrisburg

Kunkel lost control of her car and hit another vehicle, the release states.

"Despite life-saving measures for more than a week, Kunkel died (Sunday) morning," the release reads.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/20/coroner-ids-woman-who-died-nine-days-after-crash/5163643002/