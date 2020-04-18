Buy Photo Empty lanes at the WellSpan COVID-19 drive-up testing center at the York Expo Center, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Testing for COVID-19 has remained steady at WellSpan test sites for the past several weeks, but since numbers have been lower on weekends, the health system will reduce hours at some sites.

Currently, there are about a dozen sites across Cumberland, Franklin, Adams, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Since testing began in mid-March, more than 12,000 people with doctor referrals have visited the sites, WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle said in an email.

Coyle could not say whether there was a peak day for testing, but said numbers have ramped up since first opening, and so far there is no overall decline.

"To best deploy our resources, we have adjusted the hours of some of these physician-approved test sites and temporarily removed weekend hours at some sites as well," he said.

"We will continue to reevaluate and redeploy our resources where they are needed most, and if we need to expand hours, we will do that," he added.

The York Expo Center location will be closed Saturdays and Sundays beginning this weekend, April 18-19.

COVID-19 clinics, however, will still be open for those who have tested positive and are sheltering at home but need medical care. Locations and hours of operation can be found at wellspan.org/coronavirus.

