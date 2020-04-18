CLOSE Couple finds that ball caps convert quickly into pandemic-age impromptu masks. York Dispatch

Sheetz is designating one shopping hour each Sunday for customers who are a high risk to contract COVID-19.

The special hour of operation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting Sunday at all 279 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania.

More: Saturday update: More than half of Pa.'s COVID-19 deaths occurred in nursing or personal care homes

More: Masks must be worn by customers, employees under new state health order

The time also will be reserved for senior citizens.

“This policy is being implemented to provide at-risk customers with a comfortable in-store experience,” the Altoona-based convenience store chain said in a news release Saturday.

“Sheetz’s store employees will not be checking IDs of customers during this hour, but asks that community members respect this reserved hour.”

Also, starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, all customers will be required to have a face covering and employees will wear masks in all Sheetz stores, in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent state health order.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Buy Photo Sheetz on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/18/sheetz-designates-shopping-hour-risk-customers/5159591002/