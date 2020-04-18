Buy Photo WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More than half of the deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19 have occurred in nursing homes and personal care facilities, according to data released Saturday by the state Department of Health.

The department reported 1,628 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, including 20 new cases in York County, bringing the statewide total to 31,069, health officials said.

York County now has 463 confirmed cases and four virus-related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak last month.

The state also reported 80 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 836, according to health officials.

All individuals are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital, health officials said. All 67 counties in the state have had cases of COVID-19.

The deceased are adults who are mostly 65 years of age and older. There have been no pediatric deaths.

There have been 122,896 patients statewide who have tested negative, including 5,064 in York County, health officials said.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,185 resident cases of COVID-19, and 462 cases among employees, for a total of 4,647 at 347 distinct facilities in 35 counties.

Of the 836 deaths, 459 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, health officials said.

In York County, three residents and one employee at two facilities have tested positive.

No deaths at nursing or personal care homes have been reported in York County.

