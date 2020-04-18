Local obituaries for Saturday, April 18
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Anderson, Julia
Bentzel, Mae
Cosgrove, Ronald
Dabney, Billy
Eaton, John
King, Raymond
Leiphart, Bertine
O'Keefe, Grace
Phan, Thuoc
Roberts, Richard
Stauffer, Harry
Wallace, Keith
Young, John
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/18/local-obituaries-saturday-april-18/5158603002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments