. (Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for York County from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Low temperatures will primarily range between 33 and 35 degrees, but could drop as low as 31 in rural valleys. That could result in widespread frost formation, and localized freezing conditions.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Potted plants should be brought inside, according to the State College-based weather service.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included in the watch as well.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/18/bring-plants-again-another-frost-advisory-issued-york-county/5158613002/