York County had 50 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon Friday, while the statewide total climbed to 29,441, the state Department of Health reported.

The statewide total marks a 1,706-case increase from the day prior, the largest single-day increase this past week, after state officials voiced optimism that cases were plateauing and the curve of the virus seems to have flattened.

York County now has 443 confirmed cases and four virus-related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

Statewide, the death toll rose by 49, bringing the total to 756.

Both statewide and county death tallies could change, as the state includes "suspected" virus-related deaths in its data.

Recently released hospital data shows that there are 51 intensive care unit beds, 343 medical or surgical beds and 43 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Four coronavirus patients are on a ventilator, with 118 still available, officials said.

WellSpan has planned to double its ICU bed capacity. UPMC Hanover also has the ability to greatly increase its capacity if that becomes necessary, officials have said.

As of Friday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide approached 2.2 million, killing nearly 147,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 671,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 33,000.

