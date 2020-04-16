CLOSE Roosevelt Tavern owners Byron Kehr Jr. and his wife Lauren have temporarily changed their menu to include a variety of soups available for curbside pickup during pandemic. York Dispatch

Under normal circumstances, Roosevelt Tavern might be opening up their outdoor patio seating these days. This spring, however, is anything but normal.

When the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic struck, Byron Kehr Jr. and his wife Lauren knew they had to make some decisions.

“My wife and I discussed what we were going to try to do to get through this time,” he said.

With wedding reception bookings and other events canceled, it was decided that most of the staff would be laid off, with the exception of the sous chef, who stayed on to help make the eight to nine varieties of soup that would be offered, and another to help with packaging for weekly curbside pickups.

The Kehrs worked to consolidate everything as much as possible and are able to focus on getting only the things they need to prepare the soups each week. The Roosevelt also partnered with other local business to offer 12 oz. bags of ground coffee from Belmont Bean Co., as well as half-gallon selections of Beck’s Ice Cream.

However, “people are definitely missing the sit-down dinners,” Byron Kehr said.

The fine dining, farm-to-table casual restaurant located at 50 N. Penn St. in York City, is selling the soups by the quart, with weekly selections listed on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Along with their regular customers, there have been orders for hospital staff and businesses. Byron Kehr said some customers are buying quarts of soup for their whole family and then dividing it up.

“I think they’ve kind of adjusted with everything going on in the community,” he said. “We’re all in it together.”

On Friday, Byron Kehr set a bag of soup and French dinner rolls inside a raised tailgate belonging to customer Jeff King, of Spring Grove.

“We’re out trying to support the small businesses in the York area,” King said.

“With everything that’s going on they’re going to take it pretty hard, so whatever we can do to help them, that’s what we want to do,” he added.

