Buy Photo Congressman Scott Perry speaks during a town hall event at Hummelstown Fire Department Tuesday, July 30, 2019. It was the first in-person town hall by Perry in over two years. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry raised about $442,000 in the first quarter of 2020 in his bid to win a fifth term in the 10th Congressional District, outpacing his closest Democratic competitor by nearly $100,000.

And those funds raised between Jan. 1 and March 31 came despite the Carroll Township Republican asking supporters to donate to local food banks and nonprofits rather than his campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic, campaign spokesman Brian Nutt said.

"We’re pleased with the first quarter results, especially since it’s basically two months’ worth of normal campaign fundraising," Nutt said.

Perry ended the quarter with $818,000 cash on hand. Both numbers are well ahead of Democratic challenger and state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, according to Federal Election Commission data.

DePasquale raised $348,000 in the first quarter, leaving him with $656,000 in cash on March 31, according to FEC data.

Political analysts have said that DePasquale is likely the most competitive bet to flip the seat that includes includes northern York County, part of Cumberland County and all of Dauphin County.

The Cook Political Report and Politico have designated the race as a tossup if that scenario played out.

“I know that COVID-19 has impacted so many in our community, and I am proud of the ways our campaign has adapted to this changing environment. Our main focus is on the health and safety of our community,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale is set to run against Hershey-based author and attorney Tom Brier in the June 2 primary election, which was delayed due to coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Brier raised nearly $86,000, ending the quarter with about $144,000 on hand.

Come November, voters in southern York County will cast their votes in the 11th District race, a district that also includes all of Lancaster County.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, is looking for a third term. He raised $137,000 in the first quarter, with nearly $442,000 cash on hand.

Two Democrats are vying to challenge Smucker: Paul Daigle and Sarah Hammond, both of whom live in Lancaster.

Daigle raised just most than $4,000 in the first quarter of 2020, ending it with $1,800 cash on hand.

Hammond's fundraising numbers were not available on the FEC website, and her campaign did not respond to inquiries for comment.

