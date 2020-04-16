CLOSE New Eastern Market vendors continue to serve customers in midst of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

Pennsylvania had 27,735 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 707 virus-related deaths as of noon Thursday, the state Department of Health reported.

The new statewide numbers mark a 1,245-case increase from the day prior, with an additional 60 deaths. A trend of lower single-day increases has continued, with state officials noting the curve is flattening and the state has seemingly reached a plateau.

There were 12 new coronavirus cases in York County, bringing the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 393. The death toll remained at four.

Both statewide and county death tallies could change, as the state includes "suspected" virus-related deaths in its data.

Recently released hospital data shows that there are 59 intensive care unit beds, 339 medical or surgical beds and 41 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Four coronavirus patients are on a ventilator, with 118 still available.

WellSpan has planned to double its ICU bed capacity. UPMC Hanover also has the ability to greatly increase its capacity if that becomes necessary, officials have said.

As of Thursday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide approached 2.1 million, killing nearly 140,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 640,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 31,000.

