Most customers and employees at businesses still operating in Pennsylvania will soon be required to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus under a new state health order.

Requirements will be enforced starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

“I am ordering certain actions to be taken by employers and their employees to protect their health and lives, the health and lives of their families and the health and lives of the residents of the Commonwealth who depend upon their services,” Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, said in a news release Wednesday.

“Special consideration is required to protect not only customers but the workers needed to run and operate these establishments.”

Among the stipulations, employers must require employees to wear masks while at the work site and require customers to wear masks while on the premises.

Businesses also "must deny entry to individuals not wearing masks, unless the company is providing medication, medical supplies or food. In those cases, the business must offer alternative options, like pick-up or delivery of goods,” the release said.

Exceptions include people who cannot wear a mask because of a medical condition and children under 2 years of age.

Companies must either provide employees the coverings or approve a mask obtained or made by workers that meets guidance from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

Employees do not have to use the mask during a break to eat or drink.

