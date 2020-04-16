Buy Photo The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for York County. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for York County beginning late Thursday night.

The watch will last until 9 a.m. Friday.

Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other vegetation, according to the weather service.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included in the watch as well.

