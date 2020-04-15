CLOSE After canceling the Easter egg hunt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area as people wave from their yards, Saturday, April 11, 2020. York Dispatch

York County had one new coronavirus-related death and 10 additional confirmed cases as of noon Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported.

Coroner Pam Gay confirmed that she was notified that the death — the fourth in the county since the outbreak began — occurred Tuesday at WellSpan York Hospital.

The county now has a total of 381 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak as the statewide total reached 26,490, a 1,145-case increase from the day before. That continues the state trend of lower single-day increases.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine has said the daily increases indicate the state seems to be experiencing a plateau.

There were 63 new deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 647.

Those numbers could change, as the state includes "suspected" virus-related deaths in its data.

Recently released hospital data shows that there are 56 intensive care unit beds, 307 medical or surgical beds and 43 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Only one coronavirus patient is on a ventilator, with 118 still available.

WellSpan has planned to double its ICU bed capacity. UPMC Hanover also has the ability to greatly increase its capacity if that becomes necessary, officials have said.

As of Wednesday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 2 million, killing more than 128,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 610,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 26,000.

