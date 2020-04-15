Rite Aid will open a COVID-19 self-swab testing site Thursday in the parking lot at the York Township store. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Rite Aid plans to open a COVID-19 self-swab testing site Thursday in the parking lot at the York Township store.

The new testing site, located at 115 Leader Heights Road, will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, the company said in a news release.

Rite Aid said it expects to be able to conduct more than 200 tests daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to eligible people who have pre-registered and scheduled appointments online at www.riteaid.com.

