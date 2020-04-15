. (Photo: York Dispatch)

A Springettsbury Township man is facing 29 felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint.

Springettsbury Township Police filed the charges Tuesday against Zachary Mackellar, 29, before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

Police were notified Nov. 9 by the Adams County District Attorney’s Office that an individual downloaded a video containing child pornography from an IP address on the BItTorrent network. A subpoena was sent to Comcast, which confirmed the account belonged to an apartment in the 2700 block of Carnegie Road in Springettsbury Township, the complaint said.

On Nov. 20, police executed a search warrant at the address for child pornography. The tenant told officers he shares his internet password and WiFi access with his neighbors. Later that day, officers spoke to the neighbors, identified as Mackellar and his mother, Kathleen Wolf, and they both admitted they used the WiFi and password from the neighboring apartment.

Mackellar told police he is on probation as a registered sex offender due to a previous possession of child pornography conviction in Maryland, the complaint said.

Police said Mackellar and his mom told police they both viewed pornography on the computer. Mackellar said he suspected some of the females in the videos were minors because of their slender builds. He told officers he doesn’t go to a specific site looking for child pornography since he was previously charged. He said he is in therapy for his addiction, the complaint said.

The computer was seized and turned over to the state Attorney General’s Office for examination. On Monday, police said they received the forensic report, which found 29 images of child pornography.

The images depicted young prepubescent girls performing sexual acts and/or in sexual positions, according to the complaint.

