Hersheypark officials said they are cautiously optimistic the amusement park may be able to open for the summer season sometime in early June. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Hersheypark officials are cautiously optimistic the amusement park may be able to open for the summer season in early June.

Officials previously canceled the Springtime in the Park season in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Given the information currently available, and assuming Pennsylvania lifts the closure order of non-life sustaining businesses, Hersheypark is working to open in early June,” officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

Large gatherings of people are currently not advised in Pennsylvania under Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

“The safety of our guests, team members and community remains our top priority,” officials said. “We continue to closely monitor conditions and listen to guidance from national health officials, government agencies and our local healthy experts.”

Hersheypark said season passes purchased for the 2020 season will be honored through June 30, 2021, as will any individual tickets purchased before the summer season begins, the release said.

