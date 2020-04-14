CLOSE This family is making the most of the stay-at-home order in Manchester Township during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County had 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, while additional cases statewide were 1,146 over the day prior, the state Department of Health reported.

The statewide total continued an apparent downward trend in day-to-day increases of new cases.

The increases since Monday brought York County's total to 371 since the beginning of the outbreak and the statewide total to 25,345. Health Secretary Rachel Levine has noted that cases seem to be reaching a plateau.

Deaths in the state increased by 60 over Monday, bringing the total to 584. The death toll in York County remained at three.

Those death toll numbers could change, as the state includes "suspected" virus-related deaths in its data.

As of Tuesday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 1.9 million, killing more than 120,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 582,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 23,000.

