York County food inspections: Pizza shop out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 1-9:
OUT OF COMPLIANCE
Sal’s Pizza, 437 S. Main St., Shrewsbury
Inspected April 8
o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
o Observed pizza prep area table top cracked and in need of replacement at the time of inspection.
o A food employee was observed washing their hands at the three compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink.
o Observed door in the rear area of facility is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.
o Observed flooring underneath and behind equipment throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.
o Observed inside of ice machine, a food contact surface, having an black slimy moldy like substance forming along shield area and was not clean to sight and touch.
o Observed food facility using duct tape to repair the plumbing system (PVC piping), which is not an approved material.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected April 9
Amy’s Custom Bakery, Dover
Brother’s Pizza, Fairview Townshi[
Friendly’s, Manchester Township
Little Caesars, West Manchester Township
Panera, Shrewsbury
Saubel’s Market, Shrewsbury (Follow-up from Feb. 27, when it was out of compliance)
Subway, Shrewsbury
Inspected April 8
Bruster’s, Fairview Township
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Shrewsbury Township
Dairy Dan Hanover, Conewago Township
Domino’s, Penn Township
McDonald’s, Shrewsbury Township
Rite Aid, Jackson Township
Subway, Shrewsbury Township
Inspected April 7
Arby’s, Shrewsbury Township
Ben and Scooters, West Manchester Township
Burger King, Hopewell Township
Crabb’s Tropical Treat, Hanover
Lydian Stone Brewing Company, Newberry Township
Northeastern Area Social Service Center, Mt. Wolf
U.S. Diner, West Manchester Township
York Street Treat Inc., Penn Township
Inspected April 6
Bubba D’s Pizza & Wings, York Township
Chick-Fil-A, Hanover
Dollar General, West Manchester Township
Dollar General, Fairview Township
Goodwill Fire Co. #1, Jacobus
McDonald’s, Carroll Township
Nonnos IOP, Carroll Township
Pizza Hut, Springettsbury Township
Rutter’s, Springettsbury Township (Follow-up from March 6, when it was out of compliance)
Rutter’s, West Manchester Township
Starbucks, Hanover
Wal-Mart, West Manchester Township
Wendy’s, Carroll Township
Inspected April 3
York Fish & Oyster Company, West York
Rutter’s, Penn Township
Old Reliable Distillery, North York
Dollar General, West York
Inspected April 2
Spry Beer and Soda Mart, York Township
Janina’s Fine Desserts, York Township
Goodwill Fire Company, York Township
A-Plus,York Township
Domino’s, Spring Garden Township
Dottie’s Family Market, Dover
Dunkin’, Dover Township
Little Everett’s BBQ, Conewago Township
McDonald’s, West Manchester Township
Inspected April 1
American Legion Post #791, West Manchester Township
CVS Pharmacy, Hanover
Hardee’s, York Township
K&M Pit Beef, Dillsburg
Mignano’s Pizza, Felton (Follow-up from March 10, when it was out of compliance)
Mitsuru-Ya Restaurant, York Township (Follow-up from March 12, when it was out of compliance)
Sonic Drive-In, Hanover (Follow-up from March 16, when it was out of compliance)
Subway, Conewago Township
Susquehanna Speedway, Newberry Township
