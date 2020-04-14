Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 1-9:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Sal’s Pizza, 437 S. Main St., Shrewsbury

Inspected April 8

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed pizza prep area table top cracked and in need of replacement at the time of inspection.

o A food employee was observed washing their hands at the three compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink.

o Observed door in the rear area of facility is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

o Observed flooring underneath and behind equipment throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

o Observed inside of ice machine, a food contact surface, having an black slimy moldy like substance forming along shield area and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed food facility using duct tape to repair the plumbing system (PVC piping), which is not an approved material.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected April 9

Amy’s Custom Bakery, Dover

Brother’s Pizza, Fairview Townshi[

Friendly’s, Manchester Township

Little Caesars, West Manchester Township

Panera, Shrewsbury

Saubel’s Market, Shrewsbury (Follow-up from Feb. 27, when it was out of compliance)

Subway, Shrewsbury

Inspected April 8

Bruster’s, Fairview Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Shrewsbury Township

Dairy Dan Hanover, Conewago Township

Domino’s, Penn Township

McDonald’s, Shrewsbury Township

Rite Aid, Jackson Township

Subway, Shrewsbury Township

Inspected April 7

Arby’s, Shrewsbury Township

Ben and Scooters, West Manchester Township

Burger King, Hopewell Township

Crabb’s Tropical Treat, Hanover

Lydian Stone Brewing Company, Newberry Township

Northeastern Area Social Service Center, Mt. Wolf

U.S. Diner, West Manchester Township

York Street Treat Inc., Penn Township

Inspected April 6

Bubba D’s Pizza & Wings, York Township

Chick-Fil-A, Hanover

Dollar General, West Manchester Township

Dollar General, Fairview Township

Goodwill Fire Co. #1, Jacobus

McDonald’s, Carroll Township

Nonnos IOP, Carroll Township

Pizza Hut, Springettsbury Township

Rutter’s, Springettsbury Township (Follow-up from March 6, when it was out of compliance)

Rutter’s, West Manchester Township

Starbucks, Hanover

Wal-Mart, West Manchester Township

Wendy’s, Carroll Township

Inspected April 3

York Fish & Oyster Company, West York

Rutter’s, Penn Township

Old Reliable Distillery, North York

Dollar General, West York

Inspected April 2

Spry Beer and Soda Mart, York Township

Janina’s Fine Desserts, York Township

Goodwill Fire Company, York Township

A-Plus,York Township

Domino’s, Spring Garden Township

Dottie’s Family Market, Dover

Dunkin’, Dover Township

Little Everett’s BBQ, Conewago Township

McDonald’s, West Manchester Township

Inspected April 1

American Legion Post #791, West Manchester Township

CVS Pharmacy, Hanover

Hardee’s, York Township

K&M Pit Beef, Dillsburg

Mignano’s Pizza, Felton (Follow-up from March 10, when it was out of compliance)

Mitsuru-Ya Restaurant, York Township (Follow-up from March 12, when it was out of compliance)

Sonic Drive-In, Hanover (Follow-up from March 16, when it was out of compliance)

Subway, Conewago Township

Susquehanna Speedway, Newberry Township

