Street sweeping in York City resumed Monday afternoon, but city officials won't enforce parking restrictions amid relief efforts during the coronavirus epidemic.

Although the city will not enforce street sweeping parking restrictions, officials still request that residents move their vehicles on streets with signage if at all possible, according to a Monday news release.

"Our aim is to maintain active removal of waste and pollutants from our streets that could potentially endanger the health and well-being of our community and water resources," the release states.

All of York City's parking garages remain free, the release notes.

York City government offices and "non-life-sustaining" businesses have been shut down by order of Gov. Tom Wolf. The order is in place in all of the state's 67 counties.

There had been 331 confirmed COVID-19 cases in York County as of noon Monday, with three virus-related deaths.

Statewide, there had been 24,199 confirmed cases along with 524 deaths.

