York City Council will conduct meetings virtually after a nearly one-month hiatus caused by statewide coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Meetings will resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, when the council will hold a legislative meeting, according to a city news release on Monday.

Council members will teleconference. Staff "essential to participating" will meet in council chambers while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Those interested in viewing upcoming meetings can do so in the following ways:

Comcast channel 18

On the City of York Facebook page

Online at www.wrct.tv

Those with hearing disabilities may call the Deaf Center at 717-848-6765

Residents with questions or comments may email City Clerk Dianna Thompson-Mitchell at dthompso@yorkcity.org

York City government offices and "non-life-sustaining" businesses have been shut down by order of Gov. Tom Wolf. The order is in place in all of the state's 67 counties.

There had been 331 confirmed COVID-19 cases in York County as of noon Monday, with three total virus-related deaths.

Statewide, there had been 24,199 confirmed cases along with 524 deaths.

