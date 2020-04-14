Two people were displaced by a two-alarm fire Monday evening in the 1600 block of KBS Road in Jackson Township.

The fire started in the home's detached two-car garage and quickly spread to the home and a neighboring house, according to Jackson Township Fire Chief Brad Dunham.

"The wind was our only challenge," he said. "If it had not been for the high, gusty wind, we would have had it contained to the garage with some exterior damage only to the property."

The residents were home at the time of the fire and were alerted by a passerby who saw the garage burning. There were no injuries to the residents and fire personnel.

Two people were displaced after their Jackson Township home caught fire, Monday, April 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

The garage was completely destroyed by the blaze and the home was extensively damaged. Chief Dunham estimated the damages at approximately $250,000 to $300,000. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

