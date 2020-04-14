WellSpan asks public to join 100 Million Mask Challenge
WellSpan Health has joined the 100 Million Mask Challenge — a national initiative to meet demand for health care workers — and is asking the public to assist with making masks.
The American Hospital Association challenge calls on manufacturers, businesses and individuals to aid in producing disposable masks on a large scale.
"We’re asking our friends, neighbors, and community partners to come together to help us meet this challenge," WellSpan President and CEO Roxanna Gapstur said in a news release.
More: Pennsylvania residents told to wear masks in public
More: Mother and daughter duo make hundreds of face masks a day for community
More: Rabbit Transit to require masks beginning Monday
More: York City fashion designer turns to mask making amid shortage
To donate or make a mask, visit WellSpan.org/COVID19Help to download the approved pattern, or call the Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 and select option 4.
Residents can donate their masks Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Chambersburg: 660 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg; open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Gettysburg: 450 S. Washington St., Gettysburg; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Hanover: WellSpan Health and Surgery Center, 1227 Baltimore St., Hanover; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- York: 601 Memory Lane, York; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Ephrata: 501 Alexander Drive, Ephrata; open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lebanon: 711 S. Eighth St., Lebanon; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments