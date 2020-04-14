Bradley and Rebecca Lender of Fairview Twp., who died of COVID-19 complications within three days of each other in April 2020. (Photo: Courtesy of Richardson Funeral Home)

A Fairview Township couple married for more than three decades died within days of each other, both of COVID-19 complications, according to their obituaries.

Rebecca Ann Lender, 61, died on April 4 and was known as Becky. Bradley Michael Lender, 60, died April 7 and was known as Brad.

They would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in May. Their many survivors include daughter Maranda Lender.

"Just like that both of my parents are gone," she wrote in a public Facebook post. "In less than one week I will have to bury both of my parents ... (and) worry about things that I shouldn't have to think about for at least another 20 years."

Becky and Brad Lender will never know the joy of being grandparents, or of seeing their daughter get married, Maranda Lender wrote.

"Stay home and flatten the curve," she urged Facebook followers. "Stay home so I can be surrounded by my family again sooner, a family that has to comfort me from the driveway and over the phone."

About the Lenders: Becky Lender was employed by the New Cumberland Army Depot and graduated from Cumberland Valley High School in 1977, where she twirled a rifle in the band, according to her obituary. She loved to make crafts and loved planning parties.

"(She) made it her personal mission to crochet a baby blanket for every single baby welcomed into the world by her numerous friends and family," the obituary states. "She was always ready to help any friend in need, and was willing to listen to the life story of a stranger. She was quick to offer a smile and motherly advice."

Brad Lender graduated from East Pennsboro High School in 1977 and played high-school football and baseball, according to his obituary; he also was on the swim team.

"He was a jack of all trades" who loved building things — he used his skills to remodel the family home, his obituary states.

His passions and hobbies included home-brewing his own craft beer, according to his obituary; over the years he raced stock cars, played golf in many charity tournaments and raced remote-controlled cars.

"When he wasn't brewing, he was on his motorcycle, enjoying the open road and discovering BBQ restaurants, or visiting his friends at the local American Legion and VFW," his obituary states.

Brad and Becky Lender had planned to spend their anniversary this spring visiting the Cincinnati Zoo, which would have been the couple's first vacation in many years, according to his obituary.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brad Lender's name can be made to the zoo, at cincinnatizoo.org, and donations in Becky Lender's name may be made to Candy's Place, a center for cancer recovery and wellness, at cancerwellnessnepa.org.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/14/northern-york-county-couple-die-three-days-apart-covid-19-complications/2991527001/