York County had 24 additional confirmed cases of COVID 19 as of noon Monday, while the statewide total rose to 24,199, the state Department of Health reported.

The new statewide total marks a 1,366 increase since Sunday. York County now has 331 total confirmed cases.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” said Health Secretary Rachel Levine in a state news release.

The state also reported 17 new virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 524 since the beginning of the outbreak. York County's death roll remained at three.

Those numbers could change, however, as the state includes "suspected" virus-related deaths that have not yet been confirmed by testing.

As of Monday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 1.8 million, killing more than 116,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 558,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 22,000.

