Pennsylvania reported 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, including 10 new cases in York County, bringing the statewide total to 21,655, according to the state Department of Health.

York County now has 293 confirmed cases and three deaths, the latest of which was reported on Thursday.

The state also reported 78 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 494, according to health officials.

All individuals are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital, health officials said. All 67 counties in the state have had cases of COVID-19.

The deceased are adults who are mostly 65 years of age and older, health officials said.

There have been 98,498 patients statewide who have tested negative.

