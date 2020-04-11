LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Anderson, Clair

Ay, Susan

Castle, Scarlett

Ely, Bradley

Fornwalt, Carl

Godfrey, Deborah

Groce, Betty

Knaub, Kathryn

Lambert, Larry

Pena, Melissa

Slonaker, Henry

Smith, Frank

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/11/local-obituarielocal-obituaries-for-saturday-april-11-s-saturday-april-11/2975453001/