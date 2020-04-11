PHOTOS: It's seniors only during Giant's first hour
A sign posted at the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road touts its hour of operation reserved only for customers aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Bill and Deb Morgan of West Manchester Township wait to enter the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Giant night manager Heather Stare greets customers, including Harold Redding of Jackson Township, center, in the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour of operation reserved only for customers aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Bill Shelton of West Manchester Township enters the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for customers aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Sheila Bedell of York City shops in the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
The self-service bulk food section at the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road was not available during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Harold Redding of Jackson Township grabs some items in the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour of operation reserved only for customers aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Dan Myers of Thomasville leaves the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road after shopping during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Sheila Bedell of York City shops in the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Richard Luman of Stoverstown loads his car after shopping at the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
    The Giant Co. on Saturday became the latest retailer to announce it will limit the number of customers in its stores to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    Starting Monday, the number of customers permitted in a store at one time will vary by location and will be determined based on several factors, including occupancy limits and square footage, the company said in a news release. 

    The company also requests customers limit the size of their shopping party to one member per household as much as possible to reduce the overall number of people inside stores and to help support social distancing.

    To manage customer occupancy limits, a Giant employee will be stationed at the front entrance tracking shopper flow. When the store has reached capacity, customers will be asked to form a line outside, while observing social distancing. As customers exit, customers in line will be allowed in the store, the release said.

    Over the past week, Giant has instituted one entrance, one exit protocols and one-way aisles in all its stores. Signs throughout the stores communicate these new measures and designate traffic direction.

    Giant also is providing face shields and masks to all employees, who are required to wear them while in the store. They also may wear gloves if they so choose, the release said.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

