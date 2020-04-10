CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus symptoms and who is at risk York Dispatch

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania climbed to 19,979 as of noon Friday, with 33 additional cases in York County, the state Department of Health reported.

The statewide total was up 1,751 from Thursday, not as high has recent jumps. York County now has 283 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began.

The statewide death toll grew by 78 over Thursday, with 416 virus-related deaths to date. York County has had three deaths, the latest of which was reported on Thursday.

There have been 93,040 patients statewide who have tested negative.

Although, by sheer volume, the number of new cases continued to rise, there appears to be a "subtle flattening of the curve" within the data, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine had said Thursday.

As of Friday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 1.6 million, killing more than 97,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 467,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 16,000.

