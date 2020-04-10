Windy, winter-like weather returning to York County
It’s going to feel a bit like winter over the next 24 hours in York County.
A day after gusty winds knocked down wires and trees across the area and caused a few power outages, the National Weather Service has issued another wind advisory for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Good Friday.
The State College-based service also has issued a freeze watch from late Friday night through Saturday morning.
Wind speed is expected to reach 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 50 on Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees are possible overnight into Saturday.
The winds will eventually calm down Saturday, with partly cloudy conditions and a high of 55. A high near 70 is expected on Easter Sunday, with a chance of rain, according to the weather service.
