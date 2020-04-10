LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It’s going to feel a bit like winter over the next 24 hours in York County.

A day after gusty winds knocked down wires and trees across the area and caused a few power outages, the National Weather Service has issued another wind advisory for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Good Friday.

The State College-based service also has issued a freeze watch from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

PHOTOS: High winds bring down trees and cause damage across county
A broken utility pole and transformers block the west bound lane of Lincoln Highway in Wrightsville, Thursday, April 9, 2020. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires. John A. Pavoncello photo
A broken utility pole and transformers block the west bound lane of Lincoln Highway in Wrightsville, Thursday, April 9, 2020. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.
A bicyclist checks out a large tree that fell on several cars on Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires. John A. Pavoncello photo
A bicyclist checks out a large tree that fell on several cars on Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.
A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires. John A. Pavoncello photo
A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.
A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires. John A. Pavoncello photo
A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.
A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires. John A. Pavoncello photo
A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.
A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires. John A. Pavoncello photo
A large tree blocks Peyton Road in York City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tree landed on several vehicles. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.
A broken utility pole and transformers block the west bound lane of Lincoln Highway in Wrightsville, Thursday, April 9, 2020. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires. John A. Pavoncello photo
A broken utility pole and transformers block the west bound lane of Lincoln Highway in Wrightsville, Thursday, April 9, 2020. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.
York City Fire & Rescue bocks the 300 block of E. Market Street after a roof was blown off a building, Thursday, April 9, 2020. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City Fire & Rescue bocks the 300 block of E. Market Street after a roof was blown off a building, Thursday, April 9, 2020. High winds have caused problems across York County with downed trees and wires.
High winds tore the roof off a building in the 300 block of E. Market Street, Thursday, April 9, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
High winds tore the roof off a building in the 300 block of E. Market Street, Thursday, April 9, 2020.
A resident watches as a York City fire fighter removes debris from the road after high winds tore the roof off a building in the 300 block of E. Market Street, Thursday, April 9, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
A resident watches as a York City fire fighter removes debris from the road after high winds tore the roof off a building in the 300 block of E. Market Street, Thursday, April 9, 2020.
High winds tore the roof off a building in the 300 block of E. Market Street, Thursday, April 9, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
High winds tore the roof off a building in the 300 block of E. Market Street, Thursday, April 9, 2020.
High winds tore the roof off a building in the 300 block of E. Market Street, Thursday, April 9, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
High winds tore the roof off a building in the 300 block of E. Market Street, Thursday, April 9, 2020.
    Wind speed is expected to reach 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 50 on Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s.

    Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees are possible overnight into Saturday.

    The winds will eventually calm down Saturday, with partly cloudy conditions and a high of 55. A high near 70 is expected on Easter Sunday, with a chance of rain, according to the weather service. 

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

