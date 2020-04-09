CLOSE This family is making the most of the stay-at-home order in Manchester Township during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County had its third coronavirus-related death as cases statewide surged to 18,228 as of noon Thursday, the state Department of Health reported.

The new confirmed cases represented a 1,989 increase from the previous day, a new record single-day increase.

The new death in York County was one of 29 reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 338.

The county has reported 250 confirmed cases total, up 17 from the day before.

As of noon Thursday, York County Coroner Pam Gay had not been notified of either of the two deaths this week, a point of frustration for her office.

She did, however, confirm the county's first death last week took place at UPMC Hanover.

UPMC officials have declined to comment when asked to supply details such as age and sex.

Although by sheer volume of new cases continues to grow, there appears to be a "subtle flattening of the curve" within the data, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Wednesday.

Thursday's confirmed cases marked a 12.3% increase from the day prior.

As of Thursday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 1.5 million, killing nearly 90,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Roughly 432,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any country in the world — with the death toll just shy of 15,000.

